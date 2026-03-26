KT&G Outlines Growth and Innovation Plans

KT&G CEO Bang Kyung-man said the company will maintain a stable growth trajectory despite headwinds from protectionist trade policies and high exchange rates. Speaking at the annual shareholders’ meeting in Daejeon, Bang emphasized strengthening profitability and efficiency on the foundation of existing growth.

KT&G plans to enhance the profit structure of its overseas cigarette business through country-specific pricing strategies and full-scale operation of its “local complete production system.” The company also aims to boost competitiveness in the NGP (next-generation products) segment, including cigarette-type e-cigarettes, by accelerating R&D-driven innovation and leveraging global partnerships.

Bang highlighted a commitment to shareholder returns, including dividend expansion and share buybacks, and reaffirmed KT&G’s role as a leading company in South Korea’s valuation industry. At the meeting, shareholders approved the 39th financial statements, amendments to the articles of incorporation, changes to director compensation, appointments of outside directors and audit committee members, and the treasury share disposal plan.