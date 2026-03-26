Russia Moves Toward Ban on E-Cigarettes and Vapes

Yesterday (March 25), Russia’s State Commission for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Industrial Products, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, backed a proposal to fully ban the production, import, and sale of electronic cigarettes, vapes, and refill liquids. Sources told Vedomosti that the next step will be drafting a bill, with authors likely to include State Duma deputies, the Ministry of Health, or the Ministry of Industry and Trade. A specific list of devices to be banned, potentially including e-hookahs and electronic pipes, will be finalized after further discussion.

President Vladimir Putin has previously expressed support for restrictions. However, experts warn that a ban could fuel Russia’s already large gray market, which accounts for roughly 68% of e-cigarette sales, potentially undermining enforcement. In 2024, the Russian e-cigarette market was estimated at over 250 billion rubles ($3 billion), with more than 245 million devices sold and 1.2 million liters of liquids produced for retail.

While the ban’s official legislation is still pending, the State Commission’s approval marks a significant step toward stricter regulation of electronic nicotine delivery systems in Russia.