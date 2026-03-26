S. Africa Trying to Flip ‘Inadequate’ Illicit Tobacco Response

South Africa’s response to illicit tobacco remains inadequate, with legislative gaps, weak enforcement, and entrenched criminal networks that have been flourishing since the Covid-19 cigarette ban, Stefano Betti of the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade said at the EMEA Security Conference in Cape Town. He said illicit cigarettes may now account for between 50% and 75% of the market, driven largely by local under-declaration of production to evade taxes, creating severe price distortions between legal and illegal products and fueling money laundering risks.

While acknowledging progress such as the creation of the Border Management Authority, efforts by the National Prosecuting Authority, and South Africa’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force grey list, Betti stressed that political commitments must translate into operational results. Echoing the call for stronger action, Kobus Lategan of the South African Police Service said authorities are preparing a large, intelligence-led national operation under direction from Cyril Ramaphosa to target illicit trade and counterfeit goods through coordinated enforcement across agencies and with private-sector support.