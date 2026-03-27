Baltimore Argues 1998 MSA Doesn’t Cover Cigarette Litter

The City of Baltimore told a Maryland state court that the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement does not shield tobacco companies from liability in its lawsuit over environmental harm caused by nonbiodegradable cigarette filters. The city is seeking to proceed with claims against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Philip Morris USA, and Liggett Group LLC, arguing that the decades-old settlement addressed healthcare costs related to smoking, not municipal expenses tied to cigarette butt litter and environmental cleanup. Baltimore contends that its suit targets a separate issue involving plastic filter waste and the burden placed on city services, and therefore should not be dismissed on preemption grounds.