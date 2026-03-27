German Engineered Cigars Debuts Pill-Style Packaging

German Engineered Cigars is bringing pharmaceutical-style precision to the cigar world with its new German Engineered Cigars AKUT release. Launching next month, the 4 x 50 petite robusto will debut blister packaging—commonly used for pills—which individually seals each cigar in a humidified cell, protecting it without a humidor.

Co-founder Oliver Nickels explained that the packaging provides portability, protection, and an effective way to deliver product information through an included insert. The first two blends using AKUT packaging will be Kraftwerk, the company’s fullest blend featuring Mexican San Andrés wrapper and binder with Dominican filler tobaccos, and RVGN Extrem, a 10th-anniversary blend with a Mexican wrapper and Dominican and Nicaraguan fillers.

The AKUT line will be showcased at the PCA Convention & Trade Show 2026 in New Orleans from April 18–20. German Engineered Cigars has not yet disclosed pricing or shipping dates.