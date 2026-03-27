Japanese Consumers Facing Double Hit

The first phase of Japan’s tax increases on tobacco products and corporate income will take effect April 1, marking the first phase of a broader revenue plan to finance expanded defense spending, with additional increases planned for October and January 2027. Both conventional cigarettes and heated tobacco products will be affected, with the long-standing tax gap between the two categories set to narrow. The government aims to raise ¥1.3 trillion ($8.2 billion) in fiscal 2027 through staged hikes on tobacco, corporate, and personal income taxes to help fund a ¥43 trillion ($271 billion), five-year defense buildup that began in 2023.

In response to the new corporate taxes, Philip Morris Japan said it will raise prices by ¥40–¥50 (25 to 32 cents) per pack on 50 heated tobacco products from April 1, while Japan Tobacco plans ¥20–¥30 (13 to 19 cent) increases on 37 products. Manufacturers have not yet outlined pricing responses for October’s tax hike.

The Finance Ministry estimates tobacco tax revenue will increase by ¥44 billion ($277 million) in fiscal 2026, ¥116 billion in 2027 ($731 million), and ¥212 billion ($1.3 billion) annually thereafter as additional levies take effect. The measures come as Japan seeks to secure more than ¥9 trillion ($56.7 billion) in defense spending for fiscal 2026, reaching its 2% of GDP target ahead of schedule.