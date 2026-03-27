Smoker Friendly Moves Events to Wyoming in 2026

For the first time, the Smoker Friendly Conference and Tobacco Festival (SFCTF) and the Rocky Mountain Cigar Festival will be held outside Colorado, relocating to Cheyenne, Wyoming, in 2026. Organizers said the move reflects a long-term strategy tied to Wyoming’s business- and tobacco-friendly regulatory environment. Held July 30-31, SFCTF will celebrate its 30th anniversary while RMCF will mark its 17th year.

Both gatherings will take place back-to-back at the Little America Hotel & Resort, creating a multi-day hub for retailers and consumers. SFCTF will focus on Smoker Friendly’s network of roughly 700 authorized retail stores with seminars, networking, and a trade show, followed by RMCF, which is expected to draw around 2,500 cigar enthusiasts and more than 100 vendors for a consumer-facing festival. Organizers say the relocation underscores how the regulatory climate increasingly influences where large-scale premium tobacco events are held.