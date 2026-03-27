Spain’s Supreme Court Takes Royal Portraits from Altadis

Spain’s Supreme Court ended a nine-year legal dispute by ruling that two royal portraits painted in 1789 by Francisco Goya belong to the Spanish state rather than tobacco company Altadis, according to Reuters.

The portraits, depicting King Charles IV and Maria Luisa of Parma, were originally commissioned by the Royal Tobacco Factory of Seville to commemorate the king’s coronation. Over more than two centuries, the factory’s operations passed through various commercial entities, including Tabacalera, which became Altadis in 1999 and is now owned by Imperial Brands. During that time, the paintings were displayed in company offices.

Altadis filed suit in 2017, asking for a declaration of ownership, claiming that uninterrupted custodianship established ownership. However, the court determined that the artworks were part of the Crown’s patrimony from the outset and later transferred to the modern Spanish state. While companies operating the tobacco business were permitted to display the portraits for decorative purposes, ownership was never transferred.

Altadis said it disagrees with the substance of the ruling but will comply. The decision is final and cannot be appealed.