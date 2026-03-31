Bangladesh Reversing Vape Ban

Bangladesh is preparing amendments to its anti-tobacco ordinance that would withdraw the ban on the production, import, sale, and use of e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems, and remove restrictions on displaying tobacco products at points of sale. The ordinance, approved in December 2025 by the interim government, expanded the definition of tobacco products and introduced penalties for activities involving e-cigarettes, vapes, heated tobacco products, and similar devices. These included jail terms, fines, seizure of goods, and possible license revocation for companies.

The proposed changes follow recommendations from a parliamentary special committee reviewing 133 ordinances, with the health ministry drafting amendments to omit the relevant provisions for submission to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division. Health Secretary Md Quamruzzaman Chowdhury said the ministry would act in accordance with the committee’s recommendations regarding the ordinances under its jurisdiction.