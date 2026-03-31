BAT Malaysia to Trim Workforce

British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd said it may reduce its workforce as part of an operational “optimization” linked to the rollout of a new route-to-market distribution model from July 1. In a filing today (March 31), the company said affected employees would receive statutory and contractual entitlements, including retrenchment benefits where applicable. BAT Malaysia reported 283 employees in its 2024 annual report, but the filing did not specify how many roles could be impacted. The company said the move is intended to align staffing with future operating requirements and follows a shift begun in 2022 toward allowing retailers to place orders through online channels, sales representatives, or call centers, a model it previously said could reduce costs by 20% to 25%.

The announcement comes amid tighter regulation of tobacco products in Malaysia, including a reported plan for a nationwide vape ban starting with disposable products, a 42.8% excise duty increase on tobacco and heated tobacco products under Budget 2026, new pictorial health warnings, and a ban on retail cigarette displays. The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act, which took effect in 2024, prohibits the sale of tobacco and vape products to individuals under 18. Shares of BAT Malaysia last traded at RM5.65 ($1.41) at today’s noon break, valuing the company at RM1.61 billion ($403 million).