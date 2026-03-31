Charlotte’s Web Announces Financials, Deal with BAT

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. announced a transaction with BT DE Investments yesterday (March 30), a subsidiary of British American Tobacco, to convert a $54.2 million convertible debenture plus accrued interest into equity at $0.68 per share and complete a concurrent $10 million private placement, resulting in the issuance of about 110 million shares and a total equity commitment of roughly $75 million. The deal would eliminate about $65 million in debt, stop future interest accrual, and leave the company with no long-term debt, subject to shareholder and TSX approval at a meeting planned for May 28, 2026.

Today (March 31), the company released its 2025 financials and said it advanced product innovation, in-house manufacturing, and healthcare channel development while holding annual revenue broadly steady at $49.9 million. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 4.7% year over year to $13.3 million, supported by new Brightside low-dose hemp THC gummies, sleep products, functional mushrooms, and minor cannabinoids, though gross margin was affected by a one-time inventory charge tied to legacy gummies. Full-year gross margin improved to 43.5% and SG&A fell 21% to $42 million following cost reductions, narrowing the operating loss to $20.3 million from $32 million in 2024. The company ended the year with $8 million in cash and reported progress toward internalizing gummy production, achieving a clean NSF 455-2 cGMP audit, and establishing a Scientific Advisory Board to support its expanding medical practitioner channel.

Charlotte’s Web said the strengthened balance sheet will support its planned participation in a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation pilot enabling access to hemp-derived CBD products for Medicare beneficiaries and ongoing clinical development by DeFloria, its joint venture with BAT and Ajna BioSciences, which is preparing to begin Phase 2 trials of a botanical CBD-based treatment candidate in mid-2026.