Geekvape Introduces New Products in Paris

Geekvape introduced several new products at Vapexpo Paris, including the Force device and the Aegis Mini 5, expanding its performance-focused and durability-oriented portfolio. The company also highlighted the Legend 5 10th Anniversary Edition within its Aegis series, alongside Neutra, a refillable system designed with environmental considerations. The launches were presented within a “Future Store Experience” concept booth that reflected Geekvape’s updated retail visual identity and integrated product display with sustainability themes.