JTI Adding €300M Factory in Romania

Japan Tobacco International announced a €300 million investment to build a new, state-of-the-art factory in Ștefăneștii de Jos, marking its next step after more than 30 years of operations in Romania. In a LinkedIn post, JTI said the facility will add nearly 70,000 square meters of production space and feature advanced equipment, 100% renewable energy operations, expanded waste management, and a dedicated water treatment system, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to sustainable manufacturing in the country.