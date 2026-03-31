Nicokick.com, owned by Haypp Group, called on policymakers and health professionals to provide clearer, evidence-based information distinguishing the risks of combustible cigarettes from non-combusted nicotine products. The appeal follows a report by the Foundation for American Innovation highlighting high tobacco and nicotine use among U.S. servicemembers and recommending that institutions recognize differences between product types when addressing health and readiness. Nicokick cited the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recognition of a “continuum of risk” across tobacco products and said improved adult-focused communication could help consumers and healthcare professionals better understand these distinctions while reinforcing that smoke-free products are intended only for existing adult users.