PMI Releases Value Report 2025, Sets Value Plan 2030+

Philip Morris International released its Value Report 2025, marking the completion of its 2025 Roadmap and introducing a new Value Plan 2030+ to guide future growth. The report outlines progress in PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and details performance across business transformation, environmental, and social metrics. In 2025, PMI reported around 43.5 million adult users of its smoke-free products across 106 markets, with smoke-free net revenues reaching $16.9 billion, representing 41.5% of total annual net revenues.

The company also reported 98% coverage of shipment volumes with youth access prevention programs in indirect retail channels, 91% coverage with anti-littering programs for cigarette butts, and 76% of employees having access to structured lifelong learning opportunities. Among agricultural metrics, PMI said 99.6% of contracted farmers supplying tobacco achieved a living income, while 99.3% of tobacco purchased was at no risk of net deforestation. PMI reported a 46% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2019 and a 31% reduction in Scope 3 Forest, Land, and Agriculture emissions compared with 2010.

PMI said its Value Plan 2030+ will focus on six priorities: consumers and product health impact, circularity, climate change, nature and biodiversity, its workforce, and workers across its value chain. The company stated the report was prepared with reference to Global Reporting Initiative standards and guidance from the International Sustainability Standards Board.