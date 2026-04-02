New Mexico AG Sues Retailers for Youth Vape Addiction

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit against Circle K and other major retailers, alleging violations of the state’s Unfair Practices Act for marketing vapes and e-cigarettes in ways that appeal to children. The suit claims the products’ colorful packaging and sweet flavors are designed to attract minors, contributing to some of the highest youth nicotine usage rates in the country. Torrez seeks damages, including civil penalties of $5,000 per violation, following his previous $375 million win against Meta for similar violations.

Health experts and school officials cited in the lawsuit highlight the dangers of adolescent vaping, including addiction, lung damage, increased risk-taking behavior, and mental health impacts. The Attorney General also said the presence of online “straw purchases” that funnel e-cigarettes to minors, comparing the ongoing harm to historic tobacco-related public health crises.