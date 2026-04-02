Virginia AG Pushing to Enforce New Vape Regulations

As of April 1, 2026, Virginia vape shops must sell only liquid nicotine and vapor products listed in the state’s official registry. Attorney General Jay Jones has instructed local prosecutors to begin enforcement, with retailers facing fines of $1,000 per unlisted product per day until compliance. The grace period for compliance, initially set at 60 days from the registry’s January 1 launch, was extended to April 1 following confusion over a federal injunction that had temporarily allowed unregistered products to remain on shelves. Vape shop owners warn that the new rules will impact sales, as many popular products are not yet listed.

Legislators are also advancing the Vape Enforcement Act, shifting oversight and licensing from the Department of Taxation to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and mandating inspections every 24 months to prevent sales to minors. The bills, which have passed the General Assembly and await Governor Abigail Spanberger’s signature, aim to close loopholes, strengthen enforcement, and ensure harmful unregulated products are removed from the market.