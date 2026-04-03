EU HTP Report Seen as Harm Reduction Obstacle

Heated Community Hub has voiced strong concern over the approach taken by the European Commission in its recent evaluation report on the EU tobacco regulatory framework. According to the group, the document is heavily unbalanced in its assessment of next-generation products — particularly heated tobacco — focusing almost exclusively on potential risks while failing to adequately acknowledge reduced-risk considerations or the experiences of adult consumers who have reduced or quit smoking traditional cigarettes by switching to alternatives.

Francesco Luongo, president of Heated Community Hub, said the EU risks undermining its own “Tobacco-Free Generation” goal of reducing tobacco use to below 5% by 2040 by applying policies that could affect alternative products indiscriminately. Citing Sweden’s decline in daily smoking to 5.3% in 2024 compared with an EU average of 24%, Luongo argued that a more pragmatic approach is needed to avoid pushing former smokers back to combustible products or fueling illicit trade.