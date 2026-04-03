EU Smoking Rate Drops 4% Since 2012

The European Commission reported that smoking prevalence across the European Union is currently 24% as it released an evaluation of the bloc’s tobacco control framework on April 2, down slightly from 28% in 2012. The review assessed the performance of the Tobacco Products Directive and the Tobacco Advertising Directive, citing progress in public health protection, reduced tobacco-related deaths, and improved internal market functioning through harmonized rules on labeling, ingredient reporting, packaging, traceability, and cross-border advertising restrictions.

The evaluation also flagged gaps in current legislation amid the rapid growth of novel nicotine products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches, which the Commission said pose particular risks for youth and may act as a gateway to nicotine addiction. While traditional advertising has been curtailed, digital and covert online promotion remains a challenge. Based on the findings, the Commission will begin an impact assessment and consultations ahead of a planned proposal in 2026 to revise the EU’s tobacco control laws.