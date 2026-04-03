Hong Kong to Impose Two-Tier Penalty for Carrying Vapes

Starting April 30, Hong Kong will introduce a two-tier penalty for the possession of vaping and heated tobacco products in public under amendments to its tobacco control law. Individuals carrying small quantities — no more than five vape pods, 5 ml of e-liquid, 100 heat sticks or 100 herbal sticks — will face a fixed HK$3,000 ($390) penalty, while possession of larger amounts can lead to prosecution, with fines up to HK$50,000 ($6,500) and six months’ imprisonment. Officials said the phased approach begins with public places due to enforcement challenges in private residences, with a broader ban on possession possible later.

Enforcement officers will operate in plain clothes using a risk-based approach, with powers to check identification, seize devices, and issue electronic penalty notices, including to tourists. Authorities also confirmed standardized cigarette packaging and a duty stamp system will take effect on March 1, 2027.