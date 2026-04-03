Lithuania Prosecuting Belarusian Cigarette Smugglers

Lithuania has opened more than 30 pretrial investigations into cigarette smuggling from Belarus using balloons, with around 90 suspects identified, according to Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė. Speaking to Žinių Radijas, she said 20 related cases have already been concluded in court, resulting in over 30 convictions. Authorities intercepted 635 balloon-borne shipments in 2025, up from 226 in 2024 and virtually none in prior years, with 83 incidents recorded so far in 2026.

The activity has also disrupted civil aviation, with more than 300 flights affected at Vilnius Airport last year, impacting roughly 47,000 passengers and causing nearly 60 hours of closures. The State Border Guard Service of Lithuania said 35 people linked to the smuggling network have been detained this year. Lithuanian officials describe the operations, alongside the detention of Lithuanian trucks in Belarus, as “hybrid attacks” by the Belarusian government.