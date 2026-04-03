RICO Case Against Vape Companies Tossed

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has dismissed a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act lawsuit brought by a Georgia woman against multiple vape manufacturers and retailers who were accused of conspiring to sell products containing illegal levels of delta-9 THC. The plaintiff alleged the companies worked together through a coordinated scheme to distribute unlawful products, but the court found the complaint did not plausibly describe racketeering activity or an organized conspiracy.

Instead, the judge ruled that the allegations merely outlined a typical product supply chain — from manufacturer to distributor to retailer — without facts showing an agreement to commit unlawful acts. Because the complaint failed to establish the elements required under RICO, the case was dismissed.