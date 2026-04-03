Russian Businesses Propose State Monopoly Over Vape Ban

Russian small business group Opora Russia and industry associations are urging federal authorities to abandon plans to ban the sale of electronic nicotine delivery systems and e-liquids, warning the move would push the market further into the shadow economy without reducing nicotine use. In an appeal to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov last week, the group argued that allowing regions to impose their own vape bans — an idea backed by President Vladimir Putin and already pursued in areas such as the Vologda, Penza, and Perm regions — would fragment the national market and drive legitimate retailers out of business. Industry representatives estimate around 20,000 outlets sell ENDS in Russia, serving 10–12 million consumers, while claiming 75–85% of current sales already occur in the gray market.

As an alternative to prohibition, associations, including the Union of Participants in the Circulation of Nicotine-Containing Products, have proposed creating a state-controlled monopoly on the production of base e-liquid under a concession model, allowing tighter oversight of product flows and taxation. They cite past excise hikes as evidence that restrictive policy has reduced legal sales and tax receipts while expanding illicit trade. The proposal has been referred to the Finance Ministry for review as the government continues work on draft legislation that could allow regions to experiment with retail bans between 2027 and 2032.