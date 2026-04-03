Sri Lanka’s Beedi Industry Under Attack

Sri Lanka’s Parliamentary Committee on Ways and Means called for stronger action to curb the illegal import of beedi leaves, warning that smuggling is eroding government tax revenue and undermining the legal beedi industry. During a recent meeting chaired by MP Wijesiri Basnayake, officials said large quantities of leaves are being brought in by sea to avoid import duties, despite existing enforcement efforts. The committee urged measures to stop industry participants from using illicit supplies and directed Finance Ministry officials to develop a mechanism to safeguard tax collection.

Officials from the government, police, and navy discussed enforcement options. Lawmakers stressed the need to balance revenue protection with safeguarding employment in the beedi sector while tightening controls on illicit imports.