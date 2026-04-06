CAPHRA Releases Policy Paper on Public Health Sovereignty

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Health Rights Advocates (CAPHRA) released a new position paper over the weekend emphasizing that governments in the Asia Pacific region do not have to choose between national sovereignty and human rights when shaping public health policy. The paper argues that strong domestic institutions allow countries to set policy goals, regulate markets, allocate resources, and respond to local realities while fulfilling human rights obligations.

The paper warns against external influence that weakens national systems, calls for clear accountability, robust data governance, and locally owned capacity building, and highlights that regional cooperation should enhance — but not replace — domestic decision-making. The paper also proposes practical measures, including a Funding Independence Rule and stricter terms for donor engagement, to strengthen resilient, transparent, and nationally controlled public health systems.