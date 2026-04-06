Indian Students Launch Pocket Spittoon to Tackle Health Issue

Solutionaries, a student collective in India, has developed a pocket-sized spittoon aimed at reducing public spitting, a persistent hygiene problem linked to oral cancers and respiratory diseases affecting an estimated 200 million people nationwide. The portable device locks after use, absorbs liquid, and minimizes odors, allowing users to spit cleanly instead of on streets, buses, or railway stations.

Designed to be carried in a pocket or bag, the spittoon encourages personal responsibility while addressing health risks associated with chewing tobacco, paan, or gutkha. The creators, hailing from underserved communities, emphasize that changing public behavior requires practical, accessible tools rather than solely relying on penalties or awareness campaigns.

The pocket spittoon joins other Indian innovations such as EzySpit biodegradable pouches and AI-based detection apps like Swachh AI, reflecting a growing focus on combining education, technology, and low-cost solutions to improve public hygiene and curb tobacco-related health problems.