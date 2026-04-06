Major Illegal Cigarette Factory Busted in Bulgaria

Bulgarian authorities dismantled one of the country’s largest illegal cigarette factories in a joint operation by the General Directorate Border Police and the District Prosecutor’s Office – Kyustendil, detaining two men on charges linked to large-scale illicit tobacco production. The April 2 raid at a warehouse in Dupnitsa uncovered over 11 tons of shredded tobacco and 651 master boxes of cigarettes destined for Central and Western Europe. Another 180 master boxes and a truck tied to the network were found in Krivina.

Officials said the site housed advanced production and packaging lines, living quarters, and surveillance systems, operating in strict secrecy. Prosecutors will seek pretrial detention as investigations continue to identify other members of the network.