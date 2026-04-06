Smart Glass Exposes Smokers in Shenzhen Malls Restrooms

Two shopping centers in Shenzhen, China, have fitted men’s restroom cubicles with smart glass doors that turn transparent when smoke is detected, aiming to stop visitors from smoking inside toilets. The system was introduced in August 2025 at the Shuibei International Center and Gold Plaza. Sensors trigger the glass to clear if cigarette smoke is present, exposing the occupant and discouraging the behavior.

A staff member at Gold Plaza said the measure has drawn positive feedback from shop owners and shoppers, who say it helps maintain cleaner, smoke-free facilities.