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22nd Century to File New PMTA for 100mm VLN

22nd Century Group, Inc. said it will submit an additional premarket tobacco product application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new 100mm version of its VLN reduced-nicotine cigarette, building on its status as “the only company with FDA authorization for a low-nicotine combustible product.” The company’s existing 84mm king-size VLN cigarettes received PMTA authorization in 2021.

The new product, developed under its “Operation 100” initiative, is designed to offer adult smokers a familiar format while significantly lowering nicotine intake. 22nd Century said expanding into the 100mm size responds to retailer and consumer feedback and could widen access to reduced-nicotine alternatives without requiring smokers to switch to non-combustible products.

Beyond the single submission, the company outlined plans to pursue multiple PMTAs across different combustible formats, blends, and sizes, including filtered cigars, creating a broader portfolio that can be licensed to other tobacco companies. Management said this strategy is intended to accelerate retail penetration of VLN products and to position the company as a provider of regulatory pathways for reduced-nicotine tobacco offerings.

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