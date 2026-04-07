Ukraine Moves to Ban Nicotine Pouch Sales to Minors

Ukraine is preparing to tighten regulation of nicotine pouches through draft law No. 14110-d, which would ban their sale to minors and limit advertising, according to Mykhailo Radutskyi, head of the parliamentary health committee. He said current anti-tobacco laws, aligned with European directives, do not adequately cover newer nicotine products such as pouches and snus, leaving gaps in rules on sales and promotion.

The proposal, developed by the health committee of the Verkhovna Rada, also addresses broader issues, including enforcement against e-cigarette components entering the market, and pending requirements for larger health warnings on cigarette packs. Radutskyi cited rising tobacco use, particularly among youth, as a key reason to update the legislation.