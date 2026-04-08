FDA Sends ENDS Comment Period Reminder

Today (April 8), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products issued a reminder that the public has until 11:59 p.m. EDT on May 11 to submit comments on its draft guidance for flavored e-cigarette applications, docketed as FDA-2026-D-1817 on Regulations.gov.

The reminder relates to draft guidance the agency released on March 11, titled “Flavored Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) Premarket Applications – Considerations Related to Youth Risk,” which outlines how the FDA plans to weigh the youth appeal of flavored products against any added benefit they may provide to adults compared with tobacco-flavored options, including expectations for evidence on adult switching, youth initiation risk, and the potential use of device access-restriction technology.