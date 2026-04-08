Indonesia Proposes Vape Ban Over Narcotics Concerns

Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency (BNN) proposed a nationwide ban on electronic cigarettes and vape liquids as part of revisions to the country’s narcotics and psychotropic substances bill, citing evidence that vaping devices are being used to distribute illicit drugs. BNN chief Suyudi Ario Seto told lawmakers that lab tests on 341 vape liquid samples found synthetic cannabinoids in 11 samples, methamphetamine in one, and etomidate in 23. He said existing health regulations carry lighter penalties, limiting enforcement effectiveness.

Seto noted that several ASEAN countries — including Singapore and Thailand — already prohibit vapes, arguing that banning the devices in Indonesia would help curb the spread of new psychoactive substances, 175 of which are already present in the country.