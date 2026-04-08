KT&G Preparing Pilot Line for Oral Nicotine Product

KT&G is developing a smokeless nicotine product designed for oral absorption and is preparing a pilot production line for research and development in South Korea, according to local media outlet The Elec. The pilot equipment will be supplied by PNT, a manufacturer known for roll-to-roll battery and display production systems. KT&G said the project is in an early stage and that plans for domestic or international commercialization of nicotine pouches or related products have not been finalized.

The move aligns with growing global competition in nicotine pouches, led by brands such as Zyn and VELO. KT&G last year participated with Altria in the acquisition of Scandinavian pouch companies ASF AB and ASF AS. In South Korea, however, nicotine pouches currently lack formal sales authorization under the Tobacco Business Act, and products are primarily obtained through overseas purchases or unofficial channels, meaning any domestic launch would be dependent on regulatory changes.