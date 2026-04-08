Mozambique Tobacco Exports Rise 16% in 2025 Despite Output Drop

Tobacco export revenues from Mozambique climbed 16% year over year to €224.5 million in 2025, according to data from the Bank of Mozambique, even as national production fell. Output was 72,380 tons, down from 92,343 tons in 2024, while the sector’s production value slipped 4.1% to 7,255 million meticais, reflecting pressure on the country’s key cash crop.

Government reporting attributes part of the strain to the exit of British American Tobacco operations to South Africa, affecting tax revenues. The industry is now concentrated in two firms — Mozambique Leaf Tobacco and Sociedade Agrícola de Tabaco — as Mozambique remains among the world’s largest tobacco cultivation areas, ranking eighth globally according to a World Health Organization report with 91,469 hectares.