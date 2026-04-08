PMI to Double Zyn Investment in Ukraine

Philip Morris International said it plans to invest $10 million in 2026 to expand the nicotine pouch category in Ukraine and launch a new line of Zyn, following a $5 million investment in 2025. According to Interfax Ukraine, the company said funds will support portfolio expansion, infrastructure, and adult consumer awareness. The new “dry” pouches contain no water or glycerin, are smaller, less flavored, and range from 1.5 mg to 6 mg nicotine across nine SKUs. Initial supply will be imported from Sweden.

The company estimates nicotine pouches in Ukraine could grow 20% annually. PMI cited Zyn’s U.S. marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as supporting further investment. PMI reported that smoke-free products were available in 105 markets at the end of 2025, used by 43 million adult consumers, and accounted for 41.5% of net revenue.