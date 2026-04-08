Pyxus Appoints Erdei as CHRO

Pyxus International, Inc. announced that it appointed Joshua Erdei as senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Erdei, who has served as interim CHRO since January, has also led global total rewards, HR operations, and HR technology for the company since 2023. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, with prior leadership positions at Enviva, General Motors, DTE Energy, and Kellogg Company, focusing on total rewards, wellness, and employee engagement.

“Joshua’s leadership, deep knowledge of our organization, and commitment to our people position him well to support our continued growth,” said President and CEO Pieter Sikkel.

Reporting to Sikkel, Erdei will oversee the company’s core human resources functions and serve on the executive leadership team.