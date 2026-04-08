Tobacco Farming Increase Impacting Fish in Bangladesh

Tobacco cultivation is rapidly expanding across the char lands of the Teesta River in northern Bangladesh, raising alarm among environmental and fisheries officials who warn that chemical runoff is polluting the river and damaging aquatic life. In Lalmonirhat District, more than 9,000 hectares were planted with tobacco last year, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension, displacing traditional food crops as farmers are drawn by free inputs, advanced cash, and guaranteed purchases from tobacco companies.

Experts and local fishermen say heavy fertilizer and pesticide use is washing into the river during rains, harming fish breeding and biodiversity, while officials acknowledge difficulties curbing the shift as growers prioritize tobacco’s higher and more predictable returns over environmental concerns.