Advocates Call to Merge Bangladesh’s Multi-Tier Cig Structure

At a workshop hosted by the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh today (April 9), journalists and public health advocates called for setting the minimum retail price of a 10-stick cigarette pack at Tk100 ($0.82) in the FY2026–27 budget by merging the low and medium tax tiers and introducing a uniform Tk4 (3 cents) specific tax per pack.

A keynote by Dr. Shafiun Nahin Shimul of the University of Dhaka said Bangladesh’s 35.3% tobacco use prevalence leads to nearly 200,000 premature deaths annually and an economic cost of Tk870 billion ($7.1 billion), more than double sector revenue. Speakers, including representatives from the National Tobacco Control Cell and health researchers, argued the current multi-tier tax structure enables down-trading to cheaper brands and said higher prices could reduce youth initiation, encourage cessation, and raise government revenue.