BAT Names Constantinescu as CFO

British American Tobacco announced the appointment of Dragos Constantinescu as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, effective 1 September 2026. Constantinescu, currently CEO of Asahi Europe & International, previously spent 16 years at BAT in senior finance and management roles across Europe. He succeeds Javed Iqbal, who will remain as Director of Digital & Information after serving as Interim CFO.

BAT Chair Luc Jobin highlighted Constantinescu’s financial expertise and international leadership experience, while CEO Tadeu Marroco noted his knowledge of BAT will support the company’s ongoing transformation and growth strategy.