FDA Wins Default Judgment Against NC Vape Distributor

A federal judge granted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration a default judgment against a North Carolina vape distributor accused of importing and selling unauthorized flavored e-cigarettes from China. The ruling allows the FDA to seek a judgment permanently barring the company from importing, marketing, or distributing the products cited in the complaint after the defendant failed to respond to the lawsuit.

Because the defendants did not appear, they are not publicly posted in the docket entries. However, in September 2025, the FDA filed a complaint against North Carolina-based distributor Dream Distro LLC and its owner, Faisal A. Alhadrami.