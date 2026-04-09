FRE Becomes Official Nicotine Pouch of Entertainment Group TKO

FRE Nicotine Pouches announced a multiyear partnership with TKO Group Holdings, Inc, designating FRE as the official nicotine pouch partner of UFC, Zuffa Boxing, PBR, UFC BJJ, World’s Strongest Man, and Formula Drift. The collaboration will integrate FRE products into premium fan experiences across six TKO-affiliated properties, connecting adult nicotine users to custom activations, content, and on-site events.

The partnership leverages the highly engaged, predominantly adult (21+) audiences of TKO properties. UFC alone reaches over 90% adults, providing a platform for responsible marketing to current nicotine users. FRE will feature exclusive fan activations from the Octagon and boxing ring to the PBR bucking chute and Formula Drift racetrack, emphasizing its positioning as a performance-driven brand for competitive adult consumers.

The partnership officially launches at UFC 327 on 11 April in Miami, Florida, bringing the brand to the center of high-profile sporting events.