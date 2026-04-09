IKE Tech Engages FDA on AI-Powered ENDS Compliance Solutions

Today (April 9), IKE Tech LLC participated in a formal listening session with the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. The company, a joint venture between Ispire Technology Inc., Berify, and Chemular Inc., presented its point-of-use compliance technology, including its patented Human Identity Token (HIT) that prevents youth access to ENDS products, and highlighted the need for a regulatory framework recognizing software as a tobacco product.

The session focused on enforcement challenges in the ENDS market, including underage access and the spread of illicit products. IKE Tech outlined its technology platform, which integrates biometric age-gating, blockchain-based product authentication, and an AI-powered governance backend. Executives emphasized that these point-of-use systems address compliance gaps that traditional point-of-sale measures cannot.

IKE Tech also argued that software embedded in or governing a tobacco product should be regulated under the Tobacco Control Act, noting that current PMTA frameworks do not account for continuous updates and lifecycle management of software. The engagement follows FDA guidance identifying Device Access Restrictions as critical for public health determinations, and builds on IKE Tech’s first standalone PMTA for an interoperable, blockchain-based, point-of-use age-gating solution, which demonstrated 100% effectiveness in preventing underage device activation in human factors studies.