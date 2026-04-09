MOHRE Urges Evidence-Based Review of EU Tobacco Rules

The Observatory for Harm Reduction in Medicine sent an open letter to European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi, criticizing the European Commission’s evaluation of the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), arguing it overlooks scientific evidence on tobacco harm reduction and fails to compare the risks of smoke-free products with combustible cigarettes. The group said the review relies heavily on selective data and the SCHEER opinion while ignoring evidence from countries such as Sweden, where wider use of alternatives like snus and nicotine pouches coincided with sharp declines in smoking rates and tobacco-related disease.

The letter calls on the Commission to adopt a comparative risk framework, include evidence from independent health authorities, and examine Sweden’s experience as part of the TPD review. It argues that a narrow focus on complete cessation overlooks varied addiction profiles and could lead to regulations that unintentionally discourage smokers from switching to lower-risk alternatives.