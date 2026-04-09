Seoul Expands No-Smoking Enforcement to Vaping

The city of Seoul will begin business inspections and public outreach ahead of April 24, when revisions to the Tobacco Business Act take effect, classifying all nicotine-using e-cigarettes and vaping devices as tobacco products. The change means vaping will be subject to the same restrictions as combustible cigarettes, including bans in designated no-smoking zones. Officials said the revision closes a legal gap dating to 1988, which previously allowed some vaping-related fines to be overturned because e-cigarettes were not explicitly covered by the law.

From April 14 to May 15, Seoul will conduct city-wide inspections of retailers, including unmanned shops, while running public awareness efforts from April 13–23.