Hong Kong Banning Public Use of Alternative Products

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will begin enforcing new penalties on April 30, 2026 under the Tobacco Control Legislation (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, making it an offense to carry or use alternative smoking products in public. The measure applies to electronic cigarettes, e-liquids, and herbal cigarettes, with violators facing fines of up to HK$50,000 ($6,500) and up to six months’ imprisonment under a “one strike” enforcement approach and no transition period. The move is part of a broader tightening of tobacco controls that will also introduce a cigarette duty stamp system and a future ban on flavored conventional smoking products.