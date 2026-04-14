NZ Retailers Want Crackdown to Avoid Australia’s Illicit Tobacco Crisis

Retail NZ is calling for the government to establish an urgent multi-agency task force to combat the growing illicit tobacco trade, warning that New Zealand risks facing the kind of organized crime activity seen in Australia if enforcement is not strengthened. In a report released April 13, Chief Executive Carolyn Young said black-market cigarettes are now being sold openly in some Auckland shops at steep discounts, undermining tobacco control measures and exposing retailers to criminal pressure.

Retail NZ is urging coordination between police, customs, and the Ministry of Health, tougher penalties, and an independent roundtable to address the issue, noting that current enforcement is fragmented and sanctions remain low. Under existing law, selling illicit cigarettes can carry penalties of up to six months’ imprisonment or a NZ$20,000 ($11,800) fine, while importing tobacco without paying excise duty violates customs regulations.