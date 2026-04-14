Pakistan Battling Illicit Cigarettes as Farmers Seek Balance

Pakistan is intensifying efforts to tackle distortions in its tobacco sector, combining a nationwide crackdown on illicit cigarettes with growing provincial demands for fiscal reforms. Finance Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani announced enforcement actions targeting illegal manufacturers and retailers, alongside track-and-trace systems and stronger tax oversight, noting the illicit market costs around Rs200 billion ($720 million) annually and now exceeds 50% of total consumption (43.5 billion sticks), with cheaper untaxed products undercutting legal sales.

At the same time, lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are pushing to tax the transport of locally grown tobacco to other regions, arguing the province — despite producing about 98% of Pakistan’s flue-cured Virginia tobacco — captures little value due to cigarette manufacturing being concentrated in tax-free zones elsewhere. Officials say the imbalance is fueling unemployment and farmer losses, underscoring calls for coordinated policy measures to restore fair taxation and economic returns across the supply chain.