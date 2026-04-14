Poland Moves to Tax Induction E-Cigarettes

Poland’s government is set to introduce excise duties on induction-based e-cigarettes, aiming to close regulatory gaps that have allowed some products to be taxed at lower rates, according to a report from WNP. Under proposed amendments to the Excise Tax Act, devices and liquid tanks using electromagnetic induction — identified by the presence of a ferromagnetic element — will be classified as e-cigarettes and subject to a PLN 40 ($11.20) per unit tax. The move is part of broader efforts to tighten oversight of emerging vape technologies and ensure consistent taxation across the category.