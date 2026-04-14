Pyxus Named Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP

Pyxus International, Inc. announced that it has been named a Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP for the third consecutive year, earning an “A” rating on CDP’s Supplier Engagement Assessment Leaderboard. The recognition places Pyxus among the top tier of global companies for its work engaging contracted growers and suppliers on climate action across its value chain.

CDP’s assessment evaluates governance, emissions-reduction targets, Scope 3 emissions management, and value-chain engagement as part of its annual climate disclosure process. Pyxus said the designation reflects its ongoing efforts to work with growers to improve environmental performance, strengthen supply chain resilience, and deliver measurable emissions reductions through supplier education and shared accountability.