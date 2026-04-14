Sweden Fights Against France’s Nicotine Pouch Ban

Sweden has strongly opposed France’s ban on oral nicotine pouches, with Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa arguing the move violates EU single market rules and unfairly targets a key Swedish industry. According to Economie Matin, the Swedish Social Democratic Party sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, “to obtain clarifications on the legality of the French ban and its scientific basis. If there is no response within three weeks, legal action before the Court of Justice of the European Union could be initiated.”

Stockholm is defending the products as a harm-reduction alternative to cigarettes, highlighting their widespread domestic use and economic importance, while criticizing the inconsistency of banning pouches but allowing combustible tobacco. The dispute has escalated politically, with Swedish lawmakers seeking EU intervention and warning of potential legal action, underscoring growing divisions in Europe over nicotine regulation and the balance between public health and market freedoms.